Shooting near 31st and Lisbon; man wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 14 near 31st and Lisbon Avenue. It happened at approximately 10:05 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.