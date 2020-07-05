Shooting near 15th and Keefe leaves 3 injured, police say

MILWAUKEE -- Police say three people were injured in a shooting that happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 near 15th Street and Keefe Avenue.



The victims, a 28-year old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 16-year old boy, all suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.



No arrests have been made.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).