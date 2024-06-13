Shooting on Milwaukee's north side; child dead

A 9-year-old child is dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Woodlands Apartment complex – located near Swan Road and Fairy Chasm Drive.

Child shot, Swan and Fairy Chasm

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It's the latest death in a string of gun violence involving children across the city. Six kids have been shot and killed this year. Police say that number is slightly down from this time last year – when eight kids died due to gun violence.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.