Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart; suspect in custody

Law enforcement from several departments are investigating a shooting outside a Walmart in Brown Deer on Friday afternoon, March 1 – and a suspect is in police custody.

Witnesses have indicated to FOX6 News that it was a Walmart associate who fired shots outside of the store – this is not confirmed by police.

Police told FOX6 News victim(s) have not been located – and the Walmart is closed until further notice.

Crime scene tape was taken down around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.