Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart; suspect in custody
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Law enforcement from several departments are investigating a shooting outside a Walmart in Brown Deer on Friday afternoon, March 1 – and a suspect is in police custody.
Witnesses have indicated to FOX6 News that it was a Walmart associate who fired shots outside of the store – this is not confirmed by police.
Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart
Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart
Police told FOX6 News victim(s) have not been located – and the Walmart is closed until further notice.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crime scene tape was taken down around 4 p.m.
Shooting outside Brown Deer Walmart
This is a developing story.