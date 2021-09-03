SHOCKING VIDEO: Ida floodwaters collapse wall of NJ home, trap mother and son

The full force of the historic flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida can be seen in a shocking video from Cranford, New Jersey, when a home's wall suddenly buckles under the force of the floodwaters, trapping a teenager and his mother inside the basement of their home.

The terrifying scene and the pair's calls for help were all captured on a family security camera.

Other family members heard toe commotion and were able to pull the pair to safety.

RELATED: STORM AFTERMATH: Cleanup of debris, abandoned cars, destroyed homes underway

Although some were able to narrowly escape the severe flooding caused by Ida and survive to tell the story, others were not. Governor Murphy announced Friday that the death toll from the storm has risen to 25.

"Overwhelmingly, folks lost, if not entirely, to flooding. No fatalities, thank God, related to the tornadoes that touched down in South Jersey," Murphy said. "And we have at least 6 persons missing right now in the state."

Murphy said that recovering and rebuilding will require economic support, which is why he is handing out $10M in state grants to small businesses impacted by the storm and is calling on the federal government to help homeowners.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App

MORE STORM COVERAGE

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in New Jersey and New York

Mullica Hill tornado and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Advertisement

NYC flooding: Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers