Sherman Park scoreboard; Brewers' Devin Williams surprises kids

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams surprised little league players before a game Tuesday at Sherman Park.

Williams and the Brewers teamed up with USCellular to present a new scoreboard for the field.

"You want to have a Major League experience, so that's what we are trying to provide for kids by having good equipment, by having a nice scoreboard that's electronic and that helps to enhance the experience," said Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith.

The park is home to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee RBI League, which is involved in getting kids in the inner city interest in baseball.

Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages joined Williams for the reveal.