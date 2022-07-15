Sherman Park Grocery opens in Milwaukee

Sherman Park Grocery, a new store serving one of Milwaukee's largest neighborhoods, held its grand opening Friday, July 15 – and it's a long-time coming.

Located at Sherman and Fond du Lac, the grocery store is now the only full-service grocery store in the neighborhood. The city's Fresh Food Access Fund, which helps get fresh and healthy food into underserved communities, helped make the store a reality.

"Having a business like Sherman Park Grocery that can offer the freshest produce and foods while teaching families how to make healthy meals and lifestyle choices will be a game-changer in an area that has long been a food desert," Alderman Khalif Rainey said in a statement. "This project is a shining example of what we can accomplish when the right people come to the table, and I want to thank all of the partners who helped make this a reality."