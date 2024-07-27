Sherman Park Grocery celebrates 2-year anniversary in Milwaukee

article

Sherman Park Grocery celebrates its two-year anniversary on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, July 27.

The store, located near Fond du Lac and Sherman, opened in 2022 in what owner Moe Wince called a food desert. It has since provided access to fresh fruits and vegetables to the neighborhood.

"When you bring fresh fruits and vegetables to a food insecurity, or food desert area, you’re combating multiple things. Cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease," Wince said at the time. "We always talk about the hood. My wife and I want to put neighbor back into the hood."

For Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, who spoke at Saturday's celebration, the store offers more than food.

"Often I talk about public safety, and I say that it is all of us – all of our responsibilities – to be a part of this. Often the question is: ‘What can I do to be part of public safety?’" Norman said Saturday. "This is public safety. Stability in your community, providing resources for the neighborhood, is about public safety. It's not just an officer on the street."

Saturday's celebration included $10,000 worth of grocery giveback, a community fitness class, food, beverages, activities and more.