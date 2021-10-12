Sheriff: Sherman Park homicide info wanted

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help with an unsolved homicide from April 22.

Roy Thomas, 17, was shot and killed at the park Sherman and Burleigh. The Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures there, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-278-4788.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Family members shared a photo of Thomas with FOX6 News on Friday. The family is hurting -- and they are not alone.

"I'm hurt and angry," Melinda Crawford, Thomas' aunt, told FOX6 News after the shooting. "I want to know why, why, why did you take his life?"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.