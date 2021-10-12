Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Sherman Park homicide info wanted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Roy Thomas

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help with an unsolved homicide from April 22.

Roy Thomas, 17, was shot and killed at the park Sherman and Burleigh. The Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures there, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-278-4788.

Family members shared a photo of Thomas with FOX6 News on Friday. The family is hurting -- and they are not alone.

"I'm hurt and angry," Melinda Crawford, Thomas' aunt, told FOX6 News after the shooting. "I want to know why, why, why did you take his life?"

