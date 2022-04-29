Sherman Park ECO Neighborhood Day; strive for lasting impact

It is Arbor Day and what better way to celebrate than proclaiming another ECO Neighborhood in Milwaukee.

"Friday, April 29, 2022 to be Sherman Park Eco Neighborhood day throughout the city of Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

An ECO Neighborhood is a community that practices eco-friendly behaviors and encourages one another to strive for a lasting visual impact with their efforts.

"You work with our office and establish a series of neighborhood cleanups, tree plantings, public beautification projects and other educational programming throughout the year, and you become an eco neighborhood," said Erick Shambarger, Director of Environmental Sustainability.

Sherman Park is now the second ECO Neighborhood – one step forward towards making Milwaukee an eco city.

'We cannot achieve this goal without having community engagement and residents involved in the process," said Dynasty Ceasar ,Environmental Sustainability Program Coordinator.

Lindsay Heights was proclaimed the first ECO Neighborhood in Milwaukee back in 2019.

"Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods. So at the neighborhood level, we really want to work with willing partners in the community to use our programs and bring the community together," said Erick Shambarger, Director of Environmental Sustainability.

As community members plant trees around Sherman Park this Arbor Day, the mayor hopes this ECO Neighborhood inspires others to pop up.

"I’d like to issue a challenge to other neighborhoods across the city to join Sherman Park and Lindsay Heights to become out third, our fourth, our fifth eco neighborhoods in the city," said Mayor Johnson.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Learn more about how to start an ECO Neighborhood in your community.