Boys & Girls Clubs Sherman Park renovation project unveiled

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 24 unveiled plans for a multi-million dollar renovation to Sherman Park.

The park has been home to the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club site since 1991. The "Sherman Park Re-Imagined" renovation project features 12 exterior park improvements, and construction will start this spring.

The first phase of construction will include new lighting throughout the park, new pathways and a new splash pad for the community to enjoy. Completion of the second phase is estimated for November 2024, pending additional funding and weather, leaders said.

Both Sherman Park and the Mary Ryan Club will remain open while construction is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.