Sheriff: Nails found in intersections in Ozaukee County

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance into why nails were found in intersections along N. Port Washington Road from Mequon to Grafton.

After numerous reports, nails were discovered in the intersections of Port and Highway 60 to Interstate 43, and on the southbound I-43 on-ramp from Highway 60. Additionally, nails were found on Manchester Drive in the Town of Grafton and on Highway LL near Highway 32 in the Town of Port Washington. All of the incidents are being investigated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Any information regarding these incidents can be provided confidentially through tipline 411.

To send an anonymous tip via TEXT message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, text keyword: OZSO and your message to 847411.