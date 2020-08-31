Sheriff: Driver severely injured in crash that closed I-94 EB at 25th Street Monday morning
MILWAUKEE - One person suffered severe injuries in a crash that closed I-94 eastbound at 25th Street Monday morning, Aug. 31.
The closure began just after 9 a.m., and the scene was clear by noon.
Sheriff's officials said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
During the closure, all eastbound traffic had to exit the freeway at the 26th Street ramp.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.