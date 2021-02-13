Sheriff: 60-year-old seriously injured in Dodge County crash

article

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash Saturday afternoon, Feb. 13, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the man was driving near WIS-33 and Idaho Road in the Township of Herman when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and he went off the road, struck an embankment, vaulted and overturned just before 2:30 p.m.

The 60-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, which was assisted by other agencies at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.