Sheriff: 1 killed, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Dodge County crash on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 10.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash in the Town of Elba around 2:30 p.m.

Initial investigation of the crash shows that an SUV driven by a Dodge County resident was headed north on CTH-T. That SUV was approached rapidly from behind by a car, driven by a Madison resident, who attempted to pass the SUV.

The vehicles collided when the car attempted to pass. The Madison resident was ultimately ejected from his vehicle after it left the road and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.