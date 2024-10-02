Shelter dogs, cat from storm-ravaged South Carolina arrive in Wisconsin

The Brief Dozens of dogs and cats arrived in Wisconsin from South Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The animals came from South Carolina, which was recently ravaged by Hurricane Helene. The shelter animals will be distributed around Wisconsin. Some will be available for adoption this weekend.



More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from storm-ravaged South Carolina.

Long before their arrival, Maggie Tate-Techtmann was preparing for a big group of new friends.

"It is something that never gets old – to know that we are doing it for such an important reason this time makes it even more special," Tate-Techtmann said.

Eighty-one dogs and 44 cats were on board – all from shelters in South Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"We are helping to clear out those shelters to make some space for animals potentially displaced from their families to have a higher chance of finding their families," Tate-Techtmann said.

From Waukesha, the animals will be distributed to shelters all across the state. The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) is taking 30 dogs. It begs the question – why Wisconsin?

"I think we all know our good Midwestern values is to open our hearts and homes when people are in need and animals are in need," Tate-Techtmann said.

HAWS partners with shelters all over the south. Some of them are not just rescued from natural disasters. Tate Techtmann said in th past, HAWS has taken animals that otherwise could have been euthanized.

Tate-Techtmann said nationally, shelters are seeing pets stay for longer periods of time. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), there were 3.2 million dogs in shelters in 2022. Only 2.2 million were adopted.

"They’ve been through enough; we would like to get them into a forever home," Tate-Techtmann said.

Why are dogs in particular staying longer? The study cited increased medical and behavioral needs as factors.

HAWS is at about 75% capacity right now.

If you saw an animal that caught your eye, it is likely they will be ready for adoption by the weekend.