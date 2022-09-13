Sheboygan veteran receives free home repairs: 'What a gift'

article

A veteran signed up to help her country more than 60 years ago. Tuesday, an organization in Sheboygan County paid her back in a way that hits close to home.

"The roof was in very terrible shape," said Bob Wells, president of Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County.

Under that roof lives 83-year-old Darleen Preuss.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"What a gift. It is just unbelievable," she said.

Preuss served in the U.S. Air Force in 1957. Tuesday, volunteers were at her service.

Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County repairs Darleen Preuss' home

"Windows, painting door, roofing – oh my," said Preuss.

It has been 10 years since Preuss' home got some TLC, so the Sheboygan County affiliate of Rebuilding Together fixed up her house for free.

"We go out and get money and volunteers to improve the homes of low-income homeowners – typically elderly, handicap and veterans," Wells said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wells said, thanks to a grant from Lowe's, the organization is able to replace Preuss' leaky roof.

"A lot of times the elderly don’t have those funds available for that. It’s a big expenditure," he said.

There is fresh paint and new windows, but the repairs don't stop there.

Darleen Preuss watches as Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County repairs her home

"She’s so appreciative, and being a vet makes it double good for us," said Wells.

It hammers home what a project like it means to someone like Preuss: "It means that I can still stay in my house. And I feel safe in my house."

Most of the work will be completed by the end of the day Tuesday. If you’re interested in volunteering or know somebody who would be a good candidate for a project like this, you can find all of that information on the Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County website.