Sheboygan robbery, assault, 11-year-old hospitalized

article

An 11-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted in Sheboygan as he walked home Sunday morning, March 12.

It happened around 11 a.m. near 10th and Superior.

Police say the boy was carrying a shopping bag full of items when a man attacked him and took the bag.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said officers "flooded the area," and with help from neighbors, they arrested a Sheboygan man, 57, who has "an extensive criminal history." He was taken to jail on charges of robbery and physical abuse of a child.

"The Sheboygan Police Department recognizes that situations of this nature are extremely traumatic to the victim and the community," police said in a statement. "We commend the victim for his ability to remain calm and provide the responding officers with information critical to resolving this incident. We also recognize the critical part other witnesses and bystanders played in providing information that led to the arrest of the responsible person and are grateful for their assistance."