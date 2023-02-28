Sheboygan pedestrian hit, driver arrested for OWI

article

A 37-year-old Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 26 for OWI after striking a pedestrian in Sheboygan. It happened around 9 p.m. near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 58-year-old Sheboygan man was crossing 14th Street when a vehicle struck him. The pedestrian was treated at the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver initially left the scene but returned shortly after police arrived. The driver was arrested for OWI causing injury and hit-and-run causing injury.