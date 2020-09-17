Sheboygan PD seeks to ID vehicle, suspect in hit-and-run crash

article

Police are looking for help in identifying a vehicle and suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Sheboygan early on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Officials said in a news release that a 44-year-old man showed up in the emergency room of a hospital around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday -- he had injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. The injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the man was struck on N. 12th Street just north of Superior Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

If you were in the area during that time and witnessed this crash, or have information about the crash, you are urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or by calling 1-877-CUF-THEM.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.