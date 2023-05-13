Sheboygan OWI crash; driver hit parked car, hospitalized

article

A 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital and will be arrested, police said, after a Sheboygan crash Saturday, May 13.

It happened near 18th and Poinsetta just after 1 p.m. Police said the man was driving roughly 70 mph down the residential street when he hit a parked car. The speed limit on the street is posted at 25 mph.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cited for operating while intoxicated and will be arrested after he recovers, police said.

Crash near 18th and Poinsetta, Sheboygan

FOX6 News at the scene found a car with substantial front-end damage and skid marks that went from the street into a driveway. An SUV with severe rear-end damage was in the middle of the street.

Nobody was in the parked car, and no one else was injured.