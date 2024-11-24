Sheboygan overnight shooting, 2 injured; suspect in custody

article

Two people were injured, and a suspect is in custody, following a shooting in Sheboygan early Sunday morning, Nov. 24.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at about 2:20 a.m., Sheboygan Police officers and Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the area of 10th and Huron for a report of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, authorities found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims, ages 25 and 23, were transported to Milwaukee and Appleton area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect was quickly identified, and a 28-year-old man was taken into custody.

The suspect will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.