Truck into Lake Michigan, Sheboygan woman dead

A Sheboygan woman is dead after her truck went into Lake Michigan on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The sheriff's office said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. near Weiss Drive in the town of Sheboygan. A witness told officials the truck left the road and went off the cliff into the water.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead. Nobody else was in the truck.

The accident remains under investigation.