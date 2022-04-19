Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan house fire: 3 displaced, cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fire near 4th Street and Niagara Avenue in Sheboygan.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, April 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 4th Street and Niagara Avenue in Sheboygan. The call came in around 11:45 p.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames coming through the roof of the home. Firefighters entered the second floor of the house with hose lines to locate and extinguish the fire. Firefighters were able to locate the occupant’s pets inside the home and turned them over unharmed. 

The fire department remained on the scene to remove debris and look for any fire extension inside the home.

Fire near 4th Street and Niagara Avenue in Sheboygan.

Three occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation. 

