Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver hits light pole, tree, vehicle catches fire

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday, April 18 near Appleton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, an unidentified male, was driving his vehicle westbound on W. Appleton Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a light pole and tree. The vehicle came to rest and as a result of the crash, the vehicle started on fire.

The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.