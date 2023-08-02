An investigation is underway after a house explosion Tuesday night, Aug. 1 in Sheboygan. Officials were called to a residence on 12th Street around 8:40 p.m. for an individual having a mental health crisis.

Sheboygan police were attempting to contact the occupant who had locked herself inside the home, while additional officers worked to secure neighboring homes, when the residence exploded.

The on-scene Sheboygan Fire Department Engine crew began immediate fire suppression actions while Sheboygan Fire Department Paramedics provided advanced life support to a woman that had exited the residence after the explosion.

Sheboygan home explosion; woman suffers mental health crisis

No additional victims were located, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The house is uninhabitable due to the structural damage from the explosion.

Officials say two cats found by Sheboygan firefighters were reunited with a resident who was not home at the time of the incident, and that resident is currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

Safety message from the Sheboygan Fire Department:

Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone, please know that you are not alone and there is help out there. If you or a loved one are experiencing a current mental or medical health emergency or crisis, please use the following resources and get the help you need at 920-459-3151 or call 911.