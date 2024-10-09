Sheboygan hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, police search for vehicle

article

The Brief Sheboygan police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. It happened on Oct. 6 near 8th Street and Spring Avenue. The driver left the scene and has not been identified. Police are seeking the public's help.



The Sheboygan Police Department is searching for the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 6.

According to police, a 60-year-old Sheboygan woman was traveling southbound on S. 8th Street near Spring Avenue on a bicycle when she was hit by a vehicle.

The bicyclist suffered significant injuries and was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.

The driver left the scene and has not been identified.

Police say the vehicle involved is a 2001 Lincoln Continental. The vehicle should have front and passenger side damage. Police are asking for the public's help in locating this vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If you own a scrap business and recently took this vehicle in, or if you recently bought a car matching this description with damage to it, please contact the Sheboygan police Department at 920-459-3333," said the Sheboygan Police Department in a Facebook post.

If you have information about this crash, please call the Sheboygan police Department at 920-459-3333. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Sheboygan County Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com.