Sheboygan Falls MS temporarily goes virtual due to COVID-19

The Sheboygan Falls School District has moved to an all-virtual learning model for grades 5 through 8 at Sheboygan Falls Middle School for the following 14 days. This, after the district has experienced "an increase in absences due to COVID-19 testing."

In a letter sent to parents, the district says a large number of students have been in close contact with positive cases and are in quarantine.

School officials say the anticipated return to in-person learning is Wednesday, Sept. 30.

"The best way for our staff and student body to stay safe is to move to an all virtual model," The Sheboygan Falls School District said in a letter to families.

The Sheboygan Falls School District says they have been working with the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health to conduct contact tracing with the individuals who have been identified as close contacts.

If you are a close contact, you will receive a letter from the school and a call from the Department of Health Services within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Sheboygan Falls School District released the following information in a letter sent home to families:

As you think through the next 14 days, please keep in mind, if you are not contacted for contact tracing, this is not a quarantine or isolation for you and there is nothing additional you need to do at this time. This is a precautionary decision the district made in collaboration with the health department to mitigate the spread and also ensure we operate our school in a safe manner. This decision was difficult to make, but necessary to prevent further spread and allow us to be back in school in 14 days.

As with a snow or cold weather day, all school sponsored sports or activities at the middle school level will be canceled while we are in virtual school.

In the next couple days you will see information regarding:

Food service will contact you today in regards to placing an order for Thursday and Friday.

Information from your child’s cohort teacher relating to virtual learning

If you do not have internet access, please notify your building principal who will then work with the Technology Team to provide access. If your child finds that he/she is missing supplies, the chromebook, charger, or other items, please call the school to notify us of your child’s name and we will gather items and have them in the office for you. Please find IT resources here: https://www.sheboyganfalls.k12.wi.us/district/covid-19