Sheboygan Falls ice rink vandalism; irreparable damage caused

An ice rink in Sheboygan Falls is closed for the season due to frozen piles of snow and deep divots in the ice that are irreparable.

The Sheboygan Falls Rec Department says 'we showed up to the ice rink this morning planning to get it ready for skating this week. But, some people must have thought it was a good idea to climb the fence and effectively force the closure of the rink for the season as a result of their actions."

The Sheboygan Falls Rec Department says they do have cameras and are working to determined who caused the damage.