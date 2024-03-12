Sheboygan County pursuit, shots fired at police; suspect arrested

article

A suspect wanted in a Sheboygan County pursuit that ended with shots fired at officers turned himself in, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 28-year-old Mario Doyle, who was believed to be the driver, in connection to the March 2 chase. Online court records show he is charged with fleeing/eluding police.

The sheriff's office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway 32 at County Road FF in the town of Herman around 11:20 p.m. that Saturday night. During the stop, the vehicle fled the scene and a chase ensued.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After the vehicle stopped a second time in the area of County Road M and County Line Road, authorities said a passenger got out of the car and fired several shots toward officers. No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident, the sheriff's office said, and no officers were hurt.

That passenger, a 25-year-old man, ran off. Authorities said he was later found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheboygan County Sheriff

The operator of the vehicle then took off again.