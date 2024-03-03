Sheboygan County pursuit, shots fired at officers; suspect wanted

.

Mario Rezall Dajaun Doyle Jr. (Previous booking photo)

A traffic stop in Sheboygan County late Saturday night led to a police pursuit and a person firing shots at officers.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, at 11:22 p.m. Saturday night, March 2, a deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway 32 and County Road FF in the Town of Herman.

During the stop, the vehicle fled the scene and was pursued by the investigating officers.

After the vehicle stopped a second time in the area of County Road M and County Line Road in the Town of Herman, the passenger got out of the car and fired several rounds from a firearm at the officers. The officers were not injured.

The passenger, a 25-year-old male, fled from the vehicle on foot. The operator of the vehicle fled the location of this stop.

Additional resources were used to ensure the safety of responding officers. Members of the Sheboygan County and Manitowoc drone teams were dispatched to aid with the apprehension of the subject. As the drone was approaching the area they believed the subject to have fled to, responding officers heard a distant gunshot.

Officers investigated a heat signature identified by the drone team. As a result of this, they found the passenger from the traffic stop with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The subject is dead.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation into this incident. No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during this incident.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office believes that 28-year-old Mario Rezall Dajaun Doyle JR, (pictured) is the operator of the vehicle. He is still wanted in connection with this incident. It is not believed that he is still in Sheboygan County.

The public is requested to call their local law enforcement if they know the whereabouts of Mario. You should not attempt to approach Mario as he should be considered dangerous. The sheriff's office has located the suspect's vehicle locally.