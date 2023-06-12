Sheboygan County police chase, crash; driver arrested

article

One person was arrested in Sheboygan County following a police chase and crash.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on State Highway 57 near County Road V in the Village of Waldo.

He pulled out to stop the vehicle when it turned eastbound on State Highway 28. The vehicle attempted to elude the deputy at high speeds, according to the sheriff's office.

At that time, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway at the intersection with County Road U / M. Minor injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested for eluding, recklessly endangering safety, and absolute sobriety (someone under 21 who has been consuming intoxicants). He was also cited for speeding, failure to maintain control, and underage person transporting intoxicants (alcohol). Two passengers were also cited for underage drinking.

The total length of this pursuit was less than 1.5 miles.