Sheboygan County addressing housing shortage; building new homes

Sheboygan County is trying to attract more people to move and work there, and they're building affordable new homes as an incentive.

Jordan Lubach's family is happy to move in to this Sheboygan County neighborhood.

"This is my new home on happy lane," said Jordan Lubach with a laugh, following five years of searching in a challenging housing market.

"When I got the email it was such a relief I can't even explain it. It was just one of the best feelings. I can't wait for the lawn is in, and we can just spend our summer outside grilling out doing all the things homeowners do," added Lubach.

For Sale signs in Sheboygan County

It's all part of a Sheboygan County program that is making it easy to afford your forever home.

"So far we got three houses sold. There's a 400 offer to purchase and there's another six that are on the market," said Don Hammond, Sheboygan County EDC Board Chair.

The program was created to provide brand-new homes for employees working in the county.

This all comes after employers saw a housing shortage in the area, limiting housing options for working families.

"This development will be 95, and then we're working on another project. The goal is to get somewhere in between the 4-to-500 houses range within the next four to five years, added Hammond.

Houses ready to be put up for sale

The county is contributing to helping people get homes worth up to $325,000.

"We have a $65,000 down payment assistance program," added Hammond.

"You can qualify for the down payment assistance if you're at 140% or less of meeting income in Sheboygan County is the qualification there," said Randy Meyer, Sheboygan Falls Mayor.

That's what helped Lubach's family move in.

"I think it really opens the door to a lot of working families," added Lubach.

