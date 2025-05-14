Sheboygan County fatal motorcycle crash; victim identified

article

The Brief A motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Town of Plymouth has been identified by authorities. 48-year-old Lee Hughes of Sheboygan crash on State Highway 67 on Saturday, May 10. He was deceased on the scene. Officials say Hughes failed to negotiate a curve.



The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office identified on Wednesday, May 14 the victim of a motorcycle crash in the Town of Plymouth.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call advising of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 67 north of Woodchuck Lane.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcyclist was southbound on State Highway 67 and failed to negotiate the curve. The rider, 48-year-old Lee Hughes of Sheboygan, was declared deceased on scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Other public safety resources that assisted on this incident were: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Police Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance.