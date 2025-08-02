Sheboygan County crash: 1 dead, 2 injured in town of Plymouth

article

The Brief One person died, and two others were injured, in a Sheboygan County crash. It happened at State Highway 23 and Pleasant View Road. The passenger of one of the vehicles, an 80-year-old man, died at the hospital.



One person died, and two others were injured, in a Sheboygan County crash on Friday, Aug. 1.

Local perspective:

It happened in the town of Plymouth, on State Highway 23 at Pleasant View Road, around 3:45 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, one vehicle was headed east on Highway 23 and the other was headed west. The westbound vehicle was attempting to turn south onto Pleasant View when the two vehicles collided.

A preliminary investigation determined the westbound vehicle failed to yield to the eastbound vehicle.

Featured article

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 45-year-old Sheboygan man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle, an 82-year-lold Sheboygan woman, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the westbound vehicle, an 80-year-old Sheboygan man, was also taken to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.