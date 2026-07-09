Sheboygan County crash; patrol squad hit, deputy suffered minor injuries

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The Brief A Sheboygan County deputy sustained minor injuries in a crash on Wednesday, July 8. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Highways V and I in the Town of Lima. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released. No other injuries occurred.



A Sheboygan County deputy was treated for minor injuries after being involved in a crash on Wednesday, July 8.

Patrol squad accident

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway V and County Highway I in the Town of Lima.

The crash occurred while the 27-year-old deputy was driving west on County Highway V during a patrol.

The other vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Waldo boy, was heading north on County Highway I. After stopping at the stop sign at County Highway V, he proceeded into the intersection and struck the squad car.

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The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. No one else was injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.