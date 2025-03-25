Sheboygan County barn fire, caused by electrical issue; 8 cats dead
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A barn in the Town of Plymouth was damaged by fire on Monday, March 24. Eight cats died as a result of the fire.
Barn fire
What we know:
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched to the area of County Highway PP and Blueberry Lane around 6:19 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a barn fully engulfed. The barn contained granary machinery and some cats.
As a result of the fire, there were found to be eight deceased cats and some destroyed equipment.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical issue.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.