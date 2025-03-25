Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan County barn fire, caused by electrical issue; 8 cats dead

By
Published  March 25, 2025 11:10am CDT
Plymouth
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A barn in Sheboygan County was damaged by fire on Monday, March 24.
    • Eight cats died as a result of the fire.
    • The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical issue.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A barn in the Town of Plymouth was damaged by fire on Monday, March 24. Eight cats died as a result of the fire. 

Barn fire

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched to the area of County Highway PP and Blueberry Lane around 6:19 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a barn fully engulfed. The barn contained granary machinery and some cats. 

As a result of the fire, there were found to be eight deceased cats and some destroyed equipment. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical issue. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. 

PlymouthNews