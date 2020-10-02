Sheboygan County: 5 arrested during human trafficking operation

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, arrested five people on human trafficking and prostitution-related charges during an undercover operation on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The suspects were identified by investigating popular websites used to arrange sexual encounters for money.

The charges filed against the suspects include: prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, patronizing prostitutes, possession of child pornography, possession of cocaine, resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

As part of the operation, law enforcement connected prostitutes -- who are at a high risk of human trafficking and other life-changing outcomes -- with community resources.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, Plymouth Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office assisted in the operation.