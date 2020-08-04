Sheboygan Area School District will start school year using 'hybrid model'

On Tuesday, July 28 the Sheboygan Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved their Fall 2020 Reopening Plan to reopen schools in the hybrid models.

Highlights of each plan from the Sheboygan Area School District website are listed below:

4-year-old Kindergarten (4K) - Hybrid Model

View Parent Guide 4K Reopening Plan for complete details.

Early Learning Center (ELC) and Lincoln-Erdman implement a schedule that provides two full days of instruction per week (M/T Northside, TH/F Southside) instead of four half-days.

Cleveland and Community-based Partner Schools continue to provide instruction four-half days per week due to number of classrooms, class size, and location specific logistics

Due to the unique school structures of our 4K community partnerships, fall reopening plans may vary from the SASD hybrid models. If your child attends a 4K community partnership school, please watch for more information on reopening plans from your school. Community Partnership sites include JMKAC, YMCA, Y-Koda Nature School, Here We Grow, and Headstart.

Advertisement

Online/Virtual option available at some locations (select in Online Registration)

Elementary (K-5) - Hybrid Model

View Parent Guide Elementary Reopening Plan for complete details

Students in classes of approximately 18 or fewer

Utilizes Specialist staff to reduce class-size

Students attend daily with a one hour shortened day

Before and after school care available

Teachers rotate to classrooms to limit student cross-over

Online/Virtual option available ( select in Online Registration

Middle School - Hybrid Model

View Parent Guide Middle School Reopening for complete details

Students in classes of approximately 18 or fewer same cohort all day

Students attend either in a Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday Cohort

Online learning 3 days per week

Teachers rotate to limit student movement

Students will have equitable access to allied art classes

Online/Virtual option available ( select in Online Registration

High School - Hybrid Model

Charter School Families

Due to the unique school structures of our charter schools, fall reopening plans may vary from the SASD hybrid models. If your child attends a charter school, please watch for more information on reopening plans from your school.

Online Registration

Online Registration in Skyward Family Access will open on Monday, August 3-August 14. School officials are encouraging all families to register as soon as possible to assist in fall planning. If you need help, please contact your child’s school. Visit our website for more information about online registration.