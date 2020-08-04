Sheboygan Area School District will start school year using 'hybrid model'
SHEBOYGAN - On Tuesday, July 28 the Sheboygan Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved their Fall 2020 Reopening Plan to reopen schools in the hybrid models.
Highlights of each plan from the Sheboygan Area School District website are listed below:
4-year-old Kindergarten (4K) - Hybrid Model
View Parent Guide 4K Reopening Plan for complete details.
Early Learning Center (ELC) and Lincoln-Erdman implement a schedule that provides two full days of instruction per week (M/T Northside, TH/F Southside) instead of four half-days.
Cleveland and Community-based Partner Schools continue to provide instruction four-half days per week due to number of classrooms, class size, and location specific logistics
Due to the unique school structures of our 4K community partnerships, fall reopening plans may vary from the SASD hybrid models. If your child attends a 4K community partnership school, please watch for more information on reopening plans from your school. Community Partnership sites include JMKAC, YMCA, Y-Koda Nature School, Here We Grow, and Headstart.
Online/Virtual option available at some locations (select in Online Registration)
Elementary (K-5) - Hybrid Model
View Parent Guide Elementary Reopening Plan for complete details
- Students in classes of approximately 18 or fewer
- Utilizes Specialist staff to reduce class-size
- Students attend daily with a one hour shortened day
- Before and after school care available
- Teachers rotate to classrooms to limit student cross-over
- Online/Virtual option available (select in Online Registration)
Middle School - Hybrid Model
View Parent Guide Middle School Reopening for complete details
- Students in classes of approximately 18 or fewer same cohort all day
- Students attend either in a Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday Cohort
- Online learning 3 days per week
- Teachers rotate to limit student movement
- Students will have equitable access to allied art classes
- Online/Virtual option available (select in Online Registration)
High School - Hybrid Model
- View Parent Guide for High School Reopening for complete details
- Students in classes of approximately 18 or fewer to allow for social distancing
- Students attend either in a Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday Cohort
- Online learning 3 days per week
- Students will have access to all courses following AAP and other health organization guidelines
- Online/Virtual option available (select in Online Registration)
- Updated July 31 - High School Activities Information including start dates of various fall sports. Spanish - Hmong
Charter School Families
Due to the unique school structures of our charter schools, fall reopening plans may vary from the SASD hybrid models. If your child attends a charter school, please watch for more information on reopening plans from your school.
Online Registration
Online Registration in Skyward Family Access will open on Monday, August 3-August 14. School officials are encouraging all families to register as soon as possible to assist in fall planning. If you need help, please contact your child’s school. Visit our website for more information about online registration.