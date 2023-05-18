Chefs from all over Milwaukee will donate their time and talents to benefit SHARP Literacy
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with details on the event and mission of SHARP Literacy.
Imagine creating a formal small-plate entree, appetizer or dessert using ingredients from McDonald’s menu – It’s not as easy as it sounds. Brian Kramp is getting ready for tomorrow night’s SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee with a local restaurant group that’s all about creating great food while supporting a great causes.
Imagine creating a formal small-plate entree, appetizer or dessert using ingredients from McDonald’s menu
Brian Kramp is getting ready for tomorrow night’s SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee with a local restaurant group that’s all about creating great food while supporting a great causes.
Get ready to embark on a delicious adventure with 6 talented local chefs at the 8th Annual SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee
Brian is inside The Gage in West Allis with a chef from the Bartolotta Group is preparing something special using McDOnald’s ingredients for this year’s big event.
Tomorrow night, six local chefs will reflect on their own childhood foods
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a preview of one of the dishes you can find at SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee.
The 8th Annual SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee is tomorrow night
Brian Kramp is in West Allis previewing an event where proceeds will support the delivery of SHARP’s educational program to over 8,000 elementary students across Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha.
Imagine creating a formal small-plate entree, appetizer or dessert using ingredients from McDonald’s menu
Brian Kramp is getting ready for tomorrow night’s SHARP Unwrapped Milwaukee with a chef that known for serving up old school favorites.