SHARP Literacy's 'A Novel Event'; keynote speaker Donald Driver

SHARP Literacy is getting ready to celebrate its 24th annual "A Novel Event" with help from a special guest.

Packers legend Donald Driver will bring his A-game to SHARP Literacy’s annual "A Novel Event" to inspire and entertain more than 500 expected guests who support SHARP’s critical education mission. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Baird Center.

Funds raised at A Novel Event will support the delivery of SHARP’s STEAM-based experiential programming to thousands of K3 through fifth grade students and educators in 44 urban schools across Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha.