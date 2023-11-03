SHARP Literacy celebrating 22nd annual 'A Novel Event'

On Monday, SHARP Literacy is celebrating their 22nd annual "A Novel Event." Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Green Bay Packers running back and children’s book author AJ Dillon will be the featured guest at SHARP Literacy’s annual "A Novel Event" on Monday, November 6 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at The Eagles Ballroom. Schuyler File, partner and employee benefits consultant with Hausmann Group, Joe Jorgensen, project manager with VJS Construction Services, Inc., and John Kissinger, president/CEO of GRAEF are serving as event co-chairs.

Funds raised at A Novel Event will support the delivery of SHARP’s STEAM-based experiential programs to over 8,500 K3 through fifth grade students and educators in 49 urban schools across Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha.