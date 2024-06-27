Sharp Literacy kicks off summer program at American Family Field

Sharp Literacy kicked off its Summer Learning Program at American Family Field on Thursday, June 27.

The initiative supports academic success by helping elementary students catch up on learning and make strides toward expectations for the following year.

This summer, Sharp Literacy is also celebrating its 10-year partnership with the Brewers Community Foundation.

"So many of these kids have never been here, so for them to be there, I think it makes them feel really special," said Lynda Welsh, Sharp Literacy president and CEO.

Participants had lunch, checked out the Kids Zone and got a free hat and pin, Welsh said.

The Summer Learning Program will reach a record number of students – more than 1,300 from grades K-4 through eight – at 27 schools and community learning centers throughout Milwaukee.