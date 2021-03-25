Shane Stanger appears in court, faces 200+ charges including assault

A man authorities call a sexual predator is in the Racine County Jail. Shane Stanger faces more than 200 criminal charges -- and authorities believe there could be more.

Stanger's preliminary hearing, which was slated for Thursday, March 25, has been moved to April 15.

The judge hearing the case said Thursday the April hearing might change to an initial appearance based on the state's findings over the next three weeks. Right now, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows Stanger to come forward.

Stanger, 46, faces the charges after a Rochester woman came forward saying she discovered videos of herself being sexually assaulted by Stanger -- an acquaintance. The victims told authorities she has no memory of the assaults.

Stanger faces 87 counts of second-degree sexual assault to an unconscious victim, possession of child pornography, and 50 representations of nudity.

Sheriff's deputies said they found the video evidence of the assaults when they seized Stanger's computer.

The latest address for Stanger is Davenport, Iowa. Investigators believe he has been traveling between the two states, carrying out these assaults.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling commended the Rochester victim for having the courage to come forward and share her story.

"This individual, female adult, had a tremendous level of courage to come forward for something extremely personal, extraordinarily personal, but she decided to put that aside and come forward to do the right thing. And I’m so proud of her for doing that," Schmaling said.

Two investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office have been assigned to this case. They can be reached at 262-636-3175 or 262-886-8443. Phone calls will remain confidential.