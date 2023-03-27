Sex offender release in Kenosha set for April 25

article

The Kenosha Police Department announced on Monday, March 27 the upcoming release of convicted sex offender Paul Fargo.

Fargo is scheduled to be released on April 25. He will be residing within a one-mile radius of 57th Street and 7th Avenue in Kenosha, officials say.

Fargo is a life registrant of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry and will be on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) Tracking and 24-hour electronic monitoring. Fargo must comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements. Officials say Fargo's criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend. Fargo is not permitted to work or volunteer with minors, nor is he allowed to be present on school grounds without permission from the local school district.

Fargo is described as a male, white, 6'6" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. Officials say he has scars on his left shoulder, lower left arm, right arm, and right wrist.

Officials say Fargo has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts; he is not wanted by the police at this time. Officials say this notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, they believe an informed public is a safer public.