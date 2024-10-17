Sex offender monitoring; WI agents, police team up at trick-or-treat

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will be working with police this Halloween to monitor sex offenders. The effort is done annually to ensure children are safe during trick-or-treat activities. Parents can learn if there are offenders living near them by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.



The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) announced on Thursday, Oct. 17 that it will be working with law enforcement agencies across the state this Halloween to closely monitor sex offenders on probation or parole and keep children safe during Halloween trick-or-treat activities.

A news release says DOC Probation and Parole Agents, working with law enforcement, will conduct random home visits on high-risk sex offenders during trick-or-treat hours.

Individuals on the sex offender registry who are on probation or parole are prohibited from having Halloween decorations inside or outside of their homes, may not distribute candy or participate in other trick-or-treating activities and must keep their porch lights off during trick-or-treating.

Any sex offenders in violation of the "Trick or Treating Restrictions" will be placed into custody.

Parents can get to know the neighborhood by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website and conducting a ZIP code or geographic radius search.

If the public sees any possible violations, they may call in the tip at 1-877-234-0085. As always, the DOC recommends that the public contact local law enforcement if the situation is an emergency.