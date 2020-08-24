Sex offender Kristopher Gaffny released in Waukesha

The Waukesha Police Department is alerting the public of a sex offender being released on Monday, August 24.

Kristopher Gaffny

Kristopher Gaffny was convicted in 2017 for Possession of Child Pornography and has no housing secured at this time. He is considered homeless.

Gaffny is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, is not allowed in taverns, bars or liquor stores, and not to allowed to purchase, possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He shall also have no contact with victims.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on a lifetime G.P.S. monitoring system.