Serial grocery thieves strike Brookfield Pick N Save

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for help identifying two women who stole nearly $300 in items from a Brookfield Pick N Save on Greenfield Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. 

Police are looking for two female subjects.

The first subject is described as a black female with orange hair, large build, and 40-50 years of age. 

The second subject is described as a black female with long dreadlocks, large build and 20-30 years of age. 

Police say these subjects are known to commit other retail thefts at other Pick N Save and Metro Market locations in the Milwaukee Metropolitan area. 

For any information, please contact Officer KOLBERG at 262-787-3702 or Kolberg@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

