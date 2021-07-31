Serial grocery thieves strike Brookfield Pick N Save

Police are asking for help identifying two women who stole nearly $300 in items from a Brookfield Pick N Save on Greenfield Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

Police are looking for two female subjects.

The first subject is described as a black female with orange hair, large build, and 40-50 years of age.

The second subject is described as a black female with long dreadlocks, large build and 20-30 years of age.

Police say these subjects are known to commit other retail thefts at other Pick N Save and Metro Market locations in the Milwaukee Metropolitan area.

For any information, please contact Officer KOLBERG at 262-787-3702 or Kolberg@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android