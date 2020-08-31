'Senseless act:' MPD employee fatally shot in 'neighbor dispute' near 22nd and Layton; 1 in custody

A Milwaukee Police Department employee was fatally shot during what police called a "neighbor dispute" near 22nd Street and Layton Avenue Monday evening, Aug. 31. A 65-year-old man was arrested.

Police were called out around 6 p.m. and found the victim, age 35, with a fatal gunshot wound. Interim Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said the victim was a community service officer, and had four years of service with MPD.

Brunson added that the victim was "beloved, well respected and well-liked," and called this "a tragic day for the Milwaukee Police Department and for this city."

Community service officers are civilians -- not sworn poilce officers -- hired specifically for non-emergencies. They are not armed.

Brunson said the name and photo of the victim would be released once family notifications are complete.

He noted an "unacceptable" level of gun violence in Milwaukee, with four people killed over the weekend, and said, "We mourn for all those victims in our city."

The incident will be investigated by MPD's Homicide Division.