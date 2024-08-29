Sendik’s Mequon location; grand re-opening

Sendik's Mequon makeover
Brian Kramp is with the co-owner of the local grocer with a few ways to celebrate the Grand Re-Opening of their Mequon location.
The Mequon location of Sendik's recently went through a remodel and is ready for a grand re-opening with new innovations.
Showing off a few additions
Brian Kramp is with the President of Sendik’s showing off a few additions for their Grand Re-Opening.
Deli options
Brian Kramp is with their Deli Chef checking out a few options to get you through the upcoming weekend.
Looking for a few choice cuts of meat?
Brian Kramp is celebrating the Grand Re-Opening of their flagship location with a look at the largest selection of meat and seafood in Mequon.
Grand re-opening with new innovations
Brian Kramp is in their produce department seeing why a fresh juice program and in-store garden will be must stop for guests.
Home and floral department
Brian Kramp is at the Grand Re-Opening of their Mequon location with a few seasonal arrangements guaranteed to give your space a pop of color.