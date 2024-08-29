Expand / Collapse search

Sendik’s Mequon location; grand re-opening

Published  August 29, 2024 10:21am CDT
Sendik's Mequon makeover

Brian Kramp is with the co-owner of the local grocer with a few ways to celebrate the Grand Re-Opening of their Mequon location.

The Mequon location of Sendik's recently went through a remodel and is ready for a grand re-opening with new innovations. 

Showing off a few additions

Brian Kramp is with the President of Sendik’s showing off a few additions for their Grand Re-Opening.

Deli options

Brian Kramp is with their Deli Chef checking out a few options to get you through the upcoming weekend.

Looking for a few choice cuts of meat?

Brian Kramp is celebrating the Grand Re-Opening of their flagship location with a look at the largest selection of meat and seafood in Mequon.

Grand re-opening with new innovations

Brian Kramp is in their produce department seeing why a fresh juice program and in-store garden will be must stop for guests.

Home and floral department

Brian Kramp is at the Grand Re-Opening of their Mequon location with a few seasonal arrangements guaranteed to give your space a pop of color.